The Usos are back on top of WWE’s tag team division after reclaiming the World Tag Team Championships on Raw, but behind the scenes, Jimmy Uso is navigating a new reality. While the twins once shared equal footing as a unit, Jey Uso’s breakout singles run has created a noticeable gap in public perception, something Jimmy openly acknowledged during a recent podcast appearance.

“There is a certain superstardom that he’s reached,” Jimmy said on the Cheap Heat podcast. “I go around the world, and it used to be ‘Hey, what’s up Uce! Are you the Uce? You the Usos?’ I go around the world now, people call me [Jey]!” While he made it clear he’s grateful for the success surrounding his family, Jimmy admitted the situation is complicated, describing it as “bittersweet… There’s a dog in there that’s just still leashed up. I haven’t got the chance to get him off the leash yet.”

Jimmy also pointed to the stark contrast in crowd reactions, noting how even entrance music highlights the difference. “Every time I see brother come out? There is another level,” he said, acknowledging the unique energy Jey brings to arenas worldwide. Still, Jimmy hasn’t let it sour his outlook. He joked about fans constantly mixing them up, even his own family calling him “Jey” by mistake, and admitted he sometimes leans into the confusion for laughs and photo ops.

Why it matters is simple: Jimmy Uso’s comments underline a growing narrative within WWE where individual identity can clash with tag team legacy. As the Usos continue their championship reign, the spotlight on Jey’s superstardom only raises questions about whether Jimmy will eventually get his own singles opportunity to “take the leash off.”

For now, Jimmy remains part of a dominant championship team, but his words suggest the story of Main Event Jimmy Uso may still be waiting for its moment.