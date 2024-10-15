The Usos aren’t ready to mend fences just yet.

Not both of them, anyways.

During the October 14 episode of WWE Raw, WWE Intercontinental Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso made the save for Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, running off Bron Breakker.

After the segment, the I-C champ went backstage and opened his dressing room door, only to see his brother Jimmy Uso waiting for him.

Jimmy asked Jey if he had a second to talk, but the master of “YEET!” was not in the mood to talk, instead turning and walking off.

Later in the show, Jimmy made another attempt to talk, but Jey got more angry this time, telling his older brother to get out of his face.

Oh boy, Jey Uso wants NOTHING to do with his brother Jimmy… #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/LRtdw2utzL — WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2024

"Got a second?" – Jimmy "…" – Jey#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/RHynbVc0Ts — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 15, 2024