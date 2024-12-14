A pair of names of note appeared on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Kicking off the final episode of the show before the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event just 24 hours later was Jimmy Uso.

Uso appeared live for the first time on WWE television since suffering a broken toe during The New Bloodline vs. The OG Bloodline Men’s WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series 2024 premium live event back on November 30 in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

The veteran WWE Superstar came out on crutches and cut a promo to kick off the show. As he was speaking, he was ambushed and attacked by WWE Raw Superstar Drew McIntyre.

“The Scottish Warrior” laid Uso out with a Claymore Kick and said it was going to be a big year for him in 2025, before calmly walking off as SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and other WWE officials rushed to the scene.

McIntyre made a surprise return on the December 2 episode of WWE Raw, taking out Sami Zayn with a Claymore Kick in a similar appearance.

As noted, McIntyre vs. Zayn vs. Uso is expected as a top program going forward.

For those interested, check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 12/13/24 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

NEW YEAR, NEW UCE! ️ Jimmy Uso is planning on shaking things up in 2025…

#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/yBcQg0b6Nh — WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2024

CLAYMORE!!!!!! DREW OUT OF NOWHERE!!!!#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/EsCEJi8ZCG — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) December 14, 2024