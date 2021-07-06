WWE SmackDown Superstar Jimmy Uso has been arrested for DUI again.

Uso was pulled over on Monday at around 10:35pm ET in Pensacola, Florida after police say he ran a red light, clocked going 50 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to police records and TMZ.

Police records show that during subsequent questioning, officers smelled alcohol on Uso and then asked him to exit his Dodge Charger. Police noticed Uso swaying, and he admitted he had consumed “multiple” beers before getting behind the wheel.

Uso then failed sobriety tests and was arrested. Police say Uso’s BAC breath tests came back at .202 and .205, well above the legal limit of .08 in the state of Florida.

Uso was booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge, and is currently still incarcerated as of this writing with a $500 bond. It’s possible that he is being held for 24 hours due to the nature of the charge, and jail records indicate that he is being held in the “tank.” He also received citations for speeding and running a red light.

This is Jimmy’s second DUI charge in the last two years as he was also booked for similar charges in July 2019, also in Pensacola. A jury later found him not guilty in that case, despite police video that showed him swerving and stumbling during the arrest. Uso was also arrested earlier in 2019 after allegedly getting into a drunken dispute with police in Detroit.

Uso is currently featured on SmackDown in the main storyline with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is no word yet on how this will impact his status with the company.

Stay tuned for more on Uso’s arrest. You can see his mugshot photo below:

