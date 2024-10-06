Jimmy Uso is back.

The former member of The Bloodline returned at WWE Bad Blood 2024 on October 5 to help Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes defeat current Bloodline duo Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the main event of the show.

While his return may have been overshadowed a bit by The Rock’s return moments later, Uso is still grateful to be back in the mix.

Uso surfaced on social media to share a photo of his in-ring hug with “The Original Tribal Chief” from the show, which garnered a huge reaction from the sold out crowd inside State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

“Home again,” Uso wrote as the caption to the post. “God is Great.”