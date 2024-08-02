An update on Jimmy Uso.

The former multi-time tag team champion has been out of action since April due to an undisclosed injury. WWE wrote him out of storylines after Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline attacked him, which will most likely lead to an another Bloodline Civil War. Jimmy’s brother, Jey, tells The Ringer that Jimmy will be back soon.

My brother will be back soon. I want to see him on TV. If you really pay attention to Jimmy, Jimmy is funny as hell. He was shining on SmackDown for a little bit, but he got hurt. I’m excited to see his character back on TV.

In his absence, Jey Uso has climbed the rankings as one of the premiere singles wrestlers on WWE Raw. Would you like to see Jimmy and Jey reunite, or continue to have his own run as a solo competitor? Give your thoughts in the comments below.