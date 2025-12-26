Not every WrestleMania moment ages the same, and one of the most debated matches from WrestleMania 40 continues to linger for reasons WWE likely did not intend.

While the event is most often associated with Cody Rhodes finally ending Roman Reigns’ historic title reign on night two, night one carried its own expectations. The return of The Rock dominated headlines, but emotionally, few matches were positioned higher than the first-ever WrestleMania singles encounter between Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

Instead of becoming a defining chapter in the Bloodline saga, the match came and went in under ten minutes, leaving many fans disappointed. In a recent appearance on the Cheap Heat podcast, Jimmy Uso opened up about the bout and did little to hide his own dissatisfaction with how it unfolded.

According to Jimmy, the biggest obstacle was the lack of time. He emphasized that a brother-versus-brother WrestleMania match—especially between twins with over a decade of shared history—required space to breathe. The emotional stakes were real, but the structure of the show never allowed those stakes to fully translate in the ring. From Jimmy’s perspective, both he and Jey believed they had evolved far beyond what the match ultimately reflected.

Despite the frustration, Jimmy said he tried to maintain perspective, reminding Jey that simply sharing the ring together at WrestleMania was a milestone moment. That mindset was not always shared. Jimmy recalled his brother being confident, almost defiant, that if given enough time, they could have stolen the entire night.

Jimmy also revealed that when he learned the match outcome was set in Jey’s favor, he attempted to pitch an even more decisive finish. His reasoning was simple: if the match was going to be short, then it should at least strongly elevate Jey. That idea, however, never materialized, and the match remained caught in an awkward middle ground—too brief to tell a story, but too competitive to feel impactful.

Even now, Jimmy admits the experience still bothers him. He made it clear that unresolved tension within the Bloodline is far from over, noting that internal family conflict has consistently drawn strong reactions from fans. While he stressed that he does not want genuine resentment to grow between himself and his brother, he acknowledged that confrontation has always been part of their dynamic.

If the opportunity arises again, Jimmy left little doubt that he would welcome another singles clash with Jey, one with enough time, freedom, and intensity to finally deliver the match both men believed WrestleMania deserved.