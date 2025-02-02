– Jimmy Uso was happy to see his brother Jey Uso pick up the upset victory in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 on Saturday night. On his official Instagram page, footage was shared of the reaction Jimmy had as soon as Jey passed through the curtain following his big win. Watch Jimmy embrace and hug his twin brother as soon as he passed through the curtain to Gorilla position via the media player embedded below.

“PUT THE COMPANY ON MY BACK ITS MY TURN” JIMMY HUGS JEY USO AFTER HIS ROYAL RUMBLE VICTORY YOU LOVE TO SEE IT ❤️#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/NxOtPMUbUX — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 2, 2025

– John Cena got emotional talking to Stu the cameraman while doing his trademark chat directly into the camera before sprinting to the ring during his ring entrance in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. “Last one, Stu, Last Rumble!” Cena noted with tears welling up in his eyes before holding up “The Last Time Is Now” towel.

JOHN CENA WAS SO EMOTIONAL WHEN HE ENTERED THE RUMBLE “LAST ONE, STU” 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/k2mVnN6UGN — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 2, 2025

– Speaking of emotional reactions, check out Kai Cenat’s live reaction to Cena being eliminated from the Royal Rumble.

Kai Cenat’s reaction to John Cena losing his last ever Royal Rumble 💔 pic.twitter.com/cxropVVhyk — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) February 2, 2025

– Akira Tozawa didn’t have good luck on Saturday. The Alpha Academy member came out as an entrant in the Men’s Rumble, but was attacked by Carmelo Hayes as he was walking to the back following his own elimination from the bout. iShowSpeed would end up replacing Tozawa and taking his spot in the match. “8 years since I came to WWE,” Tozawa wrote on X afterwards. “This was my first time making an entrance at the Royal Rumble. Next year, I want to take even one step closer to the ring!! Thank you!!!!”