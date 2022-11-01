Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso says he was impressed to see Ava Raine’s WWE NXT debut last week, and he’s ready to see her represent The Bloodline.

Simone Johnson, oldest daughter to WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, made her debut last Tuesday as Ava Raine, the newest member of The Schism with Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid. Uso recently spoke with TMZ Sports and comments on his latest family member to debut on WWE TV.

“I’m ready to see what she can do. I’m ready for her to pop off and represent The Bloodline,” Jimmy said. “We are all family. We all look out for her. She has the whole squad side on her side.”

Uso added that the sky is the limit for Raine as she has the workhorse in her like the rest of The Anoa’i Family.

“The sky is the limit,” Jimmy said. “She’s got the workhorse in her like we all do. It runs deep in the blood, and I’m excited for her future. I can’t wait to see where this takes her.”

Uso also commented on Raine being part of The Schism, noting, “Schism throwing up the 2s, Uce, we throwing up the 1s,” he said.

As noted, The Schism will be on this week’s NXT episode for sitdown interview to explain Raine’s arrival.

