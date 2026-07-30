Jimmy Uso is open to stepping into the spotlight on his own if the opportunity ever presents itself.

Speaking in a new interview with Sports Illustrated (see video below), Uso admitted that the idea of pursuing a singles run and eventually competing for the WWE World Championship has crossed his mind. However, he made it clear that he’s never been someone to force his way into the picture, preferring instead to embrace whatever role benefits his family.

“Of course it do,” Uso said when asked if a run as WWE World Champion has ever crossed his mind. “It ran across, especially when you see your brothers doing it, and they did it. But for me, timing’s everything. I’m not the type that’ll push up to the front of the line. I’m always ready to play my role or whatever I need to do for my family, and honestly, when I see my brothers up, I’m up…”

While a world title remains a goal, Uso emphasized that he doesn’t need championship gold to validate everything he’s accomplished during his WWE career.

“…So, a title don’t necessarily need to be around my waist for me to feel like I made it already because in reality, I made it and like I said before, I’m blessed and very happy to be here,” he continued.

That said, the veteran star made it clear he won’t hesitate if the right opportunity eventually comes his way.

“But if the opportunity presents itself, please believe I will grab that ball and I’m running with it. I will run with it. Yes. Yes, it crossed my mind. Yes, Big Jim would love to have a solo time. But aye man, like I said, timing is everything. If the powers that be letting it happen, or if it fall, if it gets organic, I’m right there with it.”

Before any potential singles aspirations can become reality, Jimmy Uso will be in action at WWE SummerSlam. He’ll team with Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu in six-man tag team competition against Royce Keys, Solo Sikoa and L.A. Knight during the two-night premium live event on August 1 and August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam Results coverage.