Former WWE, WCW, AJPW, TNA and ROH star James Yun (aka Jimmy Wang Yang) is already done with the company following a short tryout run as a WWE Producer.

Yun began the tryout process back in October. PWInsider reports that after a few weeks he decided the job was not for him, so he chose to move on.

Yun was recently credited with producing Reggie’s win over R-Truth on the December 2 edition of WWE Main Event, teaming with Shawn Daivari to produce WWE United States Champion Damian Priest’s win over Apollo Crews on the November 29 RAW, and teaming with WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley to produce Angel’s Thanksgiving Leftovers Throwdown win over Rick Boogs on the November 26 edition of SmackDown.

Yun last signed with WWE in 2006, and was released on April 22, 2010. He had runs with various companies after his time with WWE, and launched several businesses in the Cincinnati area, including a wrestling school called Pro Training, LLC, a party bus company, and a pest control business.

Yang’s daughter, Jazzy Yang, currently wrestles on the indies, often making appearances with her father.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.