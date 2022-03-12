The Bad Boy Joey Janela has announced on Twitter that former WWE star/producer Jimmy Wang Yang will be competing at GCW’s Joey Janela Spring Break 6 event.
Janela clarifies that Yang is the second entrant in the annual Clusterffuck matchup, which takes place on night two of the two-night event on WrestleMania 38 weekend.
WILL JIMMY YANG WANG SURVIVE THE GREATEST CLUSTERFUCK? @GCWrestling_ https://t.co/QdgRaFKAe1 pic.twitter.com/i4rePULaq8
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) March 12, 2022
UPDATED LINEUP FOR JJSB6:
Part 1 (March 31)
-Jon Moxley vs. AJ Gray for the GCW world championship
-Joey Janela vs. X-Pac
Part 2 (April 2)
– Matt Cardona vs. Chris Dickinson
– Minoru Suzuki vs. Effy
-Clusterfuck (Maven & TBD)