The Bad Boy Joey Janela has announced on Twitter that former WWE star/producer Jimmy Wang Yang will be competing at GCW’s Joey Janela Spring Break 6 event.

Janela clarifies that Yang is the second entrant in the annual Clusterffuck matchup, which takes place on night two of the two-night event on WrestleMania 38 weekend.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR JJSB6:

Part 1 (March 31)

-Jon Moxley vs. AJ Gray for the GCW world championship

-Joey Janela vs. X-Pac

Part 2 (April 2)

– Matt Cardona vs. Chris Dickinson

– Minoru Suzuki vs. Effy

-Clusterfuck (Maven & TBD)