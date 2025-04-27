WWE has filed a new trademark for a potential ring name.

On April 25, WWE submitted a trademark application for the name “Jin Tala.” At this time, it remains unclear how or when the name will be used.

The official trademark description:

The Creed Brothers — Julius Creed and Brutus Creed — along with Ivy Nile, were in attendance at UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs. Prates on Saturday night. The trio was shown on the broadcast during the event.

Julius Creed had an impressive collegiate wrestling career at Duke University, earning two NCAA All-American honors, three NCAA Academic All-American selections, and winning the 2018 Atlantic Coast Conference heavyweight title.

Brutus Creed also made his mark as a wrestler, becoming a two-time NCAA Division III All-American at Otterbein University.

Ivy Nile brings her own combat sports background, having competed in one amateur MMA bout in the flyweight division.

During a recent appearance on “The Wrestling Classic” podcast, Scott Steiner commented on his days in WCW and how he developed his promo style when he turned into ‘Big Poppa Pump’.

On developing his promo style: “A lot of that was a fear of failure, or the politics of wrestling. I knew I had to be different from Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, because they were the cool guys … and Hogan did his thing, so I had to go the opposite of that.”

On putting his actual emotions into it: “A lot of people could sense that I was pissed off, because I was. You had Standards and Practices that you had to get by. I just tried to blur the lines of what I was really trying to say to make it able to get on TV.”

On the popularity of Steiner Math: “That promo has [stood] the test of time, so it’s pretty cool. Sometimes you really never know what’s gonna catch on with the crowd, and this kind of seems to be lingering on all these years later.”