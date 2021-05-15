WWE has announced three more guests for tomorrow’s special edition of The Bump, which will lead into the promotion’s WrestleMania Backlash pay per view streaming on Peacock. The SmackDown tag team champion Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) will join the panel, along with former WWE champion Jinder Mahal, who returned to action this past week on Raw.

Previously announced for the show were Braun Strowman, who challenges Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in a triple-threat for the WWE title, and the Swiss-Superman Cesaro, who is scheduled to take on Roman Reigns for the Universal title. Check out the announcement below.