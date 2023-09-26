WWE star and former world champion Jinder Mahal recently joined Sportskeeda for a discussion about WWE potentially bringing WrestleMania to India. Check out what the Modern Day Maharaja had to say in the highlights below.

On a WrestleMania in India:

I would love it. I can’t promise anything, but that responsibility is on the WWE Universe. Make so much noise that WWE has no choice but to come back regularly, maybe every year to India, even Hyperabad, and then one day, WrestleMania in India.

Who he would face at the event if it did happen:

Seth Rollins. We have so much history. Me and Seth Rollins have so much history.

