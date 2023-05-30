Jinder Mahal opens up about his latest stint in NXT.

The Modern Day Maharajah appeared on the After The Bell podcast to discuss his work on the yellow-and-black brand, which included him challenging for the NXT Championship back in February. Mahal states that he had a wonderful time back in NXT and feels reinvigorate after being paired with Indus Sher, a team he believes will be megastars down the line.

It was incredible, just being around young energy again, young and motivated superstars. It inspired me. It pushed me in a way, just seeing these young people that are full of hopes, dreams, and aspirations. We get a little bit grizzled and grumpy, it does happen. I felt reinvigorated and being around Indus Sher, those two guys are megastars in my eyes.

After singing Indus Sher’s praises Mahal reiterates what a wonderful time he had in NXT and how he continues to learn from the likes of Terry Taylor and Shawn Michaels.

They can do everything. They have every aspect of the game down, from look to persona. Veer has explosive and powerful moves. Sanga is a mountain, so powerful and calculated. Those two are incredible. Standing and watching ringside, or teaming with them when the time comes, those guys having my back when it’s my turn in the ring. [Being in NXT] was incredible. I learned a lot. I worked with Terry Taylor and Shawn Michaels and all the great coaches there.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mahal spoke about his desire to continue competing as a wrestler but also expressed interest in being a coach or a manager. You can read the former world champion’s comments on that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)