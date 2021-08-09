In an interview with Karan Prashant Saxena of the Hindustan Times, Jinder Mahal named Kross as a person he’d like to face.
As for the reason? It would be a new matchup.
“I would say Karrion Kross, just because I have not had that match-up yet,” said Mahal. “I have had matches with Bobby Lashley, I have had matches with Roman Reigns. Karrion Kross brings something new to the WWE, something unique.”
He has that mysterious side. He is very unpredictable. He is great in the ring, he is very technical. He brings that blend of mixed-martial arts – striking and submissions to the ring. So, I think Karrion Kross would make a good match-up. I think he is very similar in size to me, roughly the same height, roughly the same body type.”