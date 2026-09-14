Jinder Mahal explained why he has reduced his independent bookings during an appearance on Busted Open. Mahal said he still loves wrestling but is more selective about where he works.

“I’ve been gone for over two years now [from WWE], and as of a couple months ago, I stopped taking bookings. And I’m very conflicted about this. I love wrestling. I love the business. I love seeing the young talent in the locker room, but it’s just not a good look for me.”

“The only reason I’m there is for fun, and it’s not fun.”

Mahal said presentation and professionalism factor into the choices he makes.

“It has to be professional. It doesn’t necessarily need to be the biggest crowd or anything.”

Source: Jinder Mahal’s Busted Open appearance, via Wrestling Inc..