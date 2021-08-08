WWE star and former world champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke to Sportskeeda about the number of talent cuts made by Chairman Vince McMahon over the last couple of weeks, which included a slew of NXT names and top merchandise seller, Bray Wyatt.

Mahal, who was released himself by WWE before making a return several years ago, shares some advice to the new free agents stating that they can take this opportunity to redefine themselves.

“The door is always open in WWE. My advice to anyone who just got released is to look at this as an opportunity. An opportunity to redefine yourself. Make some noise. You know wrestling in WWE is super super hot. Internationally everything. We got crowds back. But wrestling outside of WWE is also picking up steam and that’s a great place to plant your flag, make a name for yourself and eventually make it back to WWE.”

