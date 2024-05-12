“The Modern Day Maharaja” is going to be able to stay as busy as he’d like in the world of pro wrestling.

Following his release from WWE as part of the recent talent cuts made by the company, Jinder Mahal is said to be in high-demand by a number of independent pro wrestling companies.

Fightful Select is reporting that numerous independent pro wrestling companies plan on reaching out to the former WWE Champion for bookings.

Among those who have already expressed public interest in Mahal following his WWE release are GCW, Black Label Pro and AIW, just to name a few.

In addition to those three promotions, there is said to be a lot of interest in Jinder Mahal overseas and in Canada, and the fact that The Bollywood Boyz (aka The Singhs) are prominently featured on the independent wrestling scene only increases his value.