A wrestling match promised during a Twitch fundraiser wound up headlining an arena show in front of 18,000 fans, according to former WWE Champion Raj Dhesi. Dhesi, who wrestled in WWE as Jinder Mahal, competed at FinalSlam on November 14 at Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, just outside Paris.

Dhesi issued an open challenge that French YouTuber Djilsi answered. After beating Djilsi, Dhesi shared the crowd figure in a post thanking the fans who came out.

“18,000 in attendance. Merci Paris. Final Slam.”

Dave Meltzer had reported the same figure while the show was underway. In a post that night, he wrote, “Just got word there are 18,000 people at the show.” Neither post specified how many of those in attendance had paid for tickets.

The main event came out of a promise French streamer AmineMaTue made during his Stream for Humanity fundraiser in November 2025. Amine told viewers he would wrestle fellow creator Squeezie if donations reached €300,000. A year later, French television channel TMC carried the match live, and fans could also watch on Amine’s Twitch channel. Amine beat Squeezie to become the first FinalSlam Champion.