Never hinder the Jinder.

Yesterday, Jinder Mahal trended online after AEW President Tony Khan criticized WWE for booking the Modern Day Maharajah in a feud against world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins despite Mahal not winning a match in almost a year. Khan compared the booking to something he booked with FTW Champion HOOK in AEW, which prompted Mahal to respond to Khan and write, “WHO THE F**K IS HOOK?” This led to the likes of Eric Bischoff and several AEW stars weighing in, with Mahal trending for most of the day.

During an interview on today’s edition of The Bump, the former WWE champion spoke about his previous successes with the company and how he is the “talk of the town” once again.

It was nothing new to me. The WWE Universe has always reacted to me in such fashion. There’s a famous shot when I became WWE Champion, the pan into the crowd and everybody’s jaw is hitting the floor. I don’t understand why the WWE Universe is surprised when the Modern Day Maharaja returns or becomes champion. Let’s face it, I am the prototype of what every superstar should be, the prototype of what every champion should be. I look the part, I speak the part, I speak with intelligence, I speak the truth. I bring it in the ring, I have been in there with possibly the greatest competitors of all time in our business, the likes of Randy Orton, John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, so again, I’m insulted by the reactions but it was a great start to the new year until I was interrupted by The Rock. But nonetheless, this past week, was in the ring with Seth Rollins, told him exactly how I feel, and now I’m number one contender to the world heavyweight champion. I was trending on Twitter all day yesterday [laughs], and somehow, again, the Modern Day Maharaja is the talk of the town.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)