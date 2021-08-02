Jinder Mahal made an appearance on El Brunch de WWE to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Mahal talked about the Punjabi Prison match, which he once worked with Randy Orton during his WWE Title reign.

“It’s a very vicious, brutal match,” Mahal stated. “The Punjabi Prison [laughs], hopefully, I don’t have to do it too many times in my career because going into the Punjabi Prison, you know you’re not going to be the same person when you leave. That match takes everything out of you. Great Khali was the creator of the match and then when I was in the Punjabi Prison, Great Khali surprised everyone and made his return. You know, I wouldn’t mind having Drew in the Punjabi Prison. Nowhere for him to run, he can’t go get steel chairs, and he can’t play mind games and destroy my motorcycle. It’ll be me and him locked in a cage and I’ll show Drew that I’m the better WWE Superstar, I’m the better WWE Champion, and I’m going to become WWE Champion again.”

Mahal also made it known that he would like to wrestle Drew McIntyre in the bout at SummerSlam.

“The way it’s headed, I think it’s headed that way. Drew, obviously — he assaulted my lawyer, my poor lawyer had nothing to do with anything. Gave him the Claymore Kick for no reason. So, if it’s up to me, I finish Drew in the Punjabi Prison at SummerSlam. I can’t think of a better place,” Mahal said.

