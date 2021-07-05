JJ Dillon recently looked back on his time in WWE when he appeared on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw.

Here are some of the highlights:

Vince McMahon’s thoughts during the steroid trial:

“Vince was convinced that when the government invests that much in going after somebody, that they’re going to get their pound of flesh. He was convinced they were going to get him on something, and that he was going to do some time. He really was.”

If he and Jerry Jarrett were really going to take over WWE if Vince was convicted:

“Yeah. It was seven days a week thing. I’d be in the office all week. . . and Friday afternoon [Pat] would say to Vince, ‘Well what are you doing tomorrow?’ And Vince would say, ‘If you don’t have anything to do then give me a call.’ Well, Saturday morning Pat would call Vince, and [Vince] would say, ‘Why don’t you come over to the house?’ [Patterson and Vince would meet] and brainstorm, because they were booking three towns a night and doing three TVs. So, Pat said to Vince that he wanted to include me, and that’s how that started.”

