Joaquin Wilde sees big things for Legado Del Fantasma in WWE.

The company star spoke about the group during a recent interview on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast. Wilde recalls LDF’s inception back in 2020, and how it was a little difficult for them to find their chemistry at first.

Yeah, it took a little bit of time at the beginning. You know, you’re trying to find your footing, it was during the pandemic era too, so it was a little strange. There was no audience. It did take some time, it was a journey, for sure I’d say that. Eventually, we did get some natural chemistry going, there was some natural chemistry that developed. We’re all kind of in similar places in our lives too, so I think that kind of helped. We all have similar goals and a similar mindset about wrestling and that helps because when you’re in a group, if there’s like one guy that’s not on the same page, it can affect the other ones.

LDF now works like a well-oiled machine. Wilde says that each member of the group thinks similarly about wrestling, which helps them focus on their goals as a faction.

It’s great that all three of us think similarly about wrestling, we understand what the business is. We understand what we want from the group, what the goals of the group are. We know how to co-exist with each other and I’m just thankful for that, because it doesn’t always happen in groups.

Wilde later compared LDF to the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s, one of the most famous sport dynasties of all time.

Yeah, the analogy that I’ve come up with for Legado Del Fantasma… we’re like the Chicago Bulls of the 90’s. Escobar is Micheal Jordan of course, Cruz is Scottie Pippen, and I’m the bad boy, I’m Dennis Rodman.

Legado Del Fantasma was selected for SmackDown in the recent WWE Draft.

