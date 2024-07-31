Today’s episode of WWE Speed featured Joaquin Wilde battling NXT tag team champion Axiom in the ongoing tournament to determine the next challenger for the WWE Speed Championship.

Wilde ended up picking up the win with a 450 splash. The full matchup can be found below.

⏲ The time has come for a brand new #WWESpeed, exclusively on @X!@Axiom_WWE and @joaquinwilde_ battle it out in the No. 1 Contender's Tournament! Who will advance in the race to challenge @AndradeElIdolo for his title? pic.twitter.com/vZrQUwkRng — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2024

Wilde will face the winner of Pete Dunne and Julius Creed, who wrestle on the August 2nd episode. The winner of the tournament will challenge Andrade at a future date.