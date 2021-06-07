Canadian indie star Jody Threat recently spoke with Fightful Select and revealed that she first had interest from WWE when she received her tryout during SummerSlam 2019 weekend in Toronto.

Threat learned of the tryout four weeks ahead of time, and said she got good feedback from it. She spent some time training with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in the weeks leading up to the tryout, as Trish was preparing for her return at the pay-per-view, which was the loss to Charlotte Flair.

Threat has expressed interest in working with Impact Wrestling and Impact official Scott D’Amore knows who she is, but she hasn’t heard back. She’s received a lot of interest from other promoters but hasn’t been able to consistently work in the United States due to the lack of a work visa.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.