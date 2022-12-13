Joe Alonzo and his trainer Robert Anthony recently appeared on Podding With Ego to discuss Alonzo signing a contract to wrestle for the National Wrestling Alliance, a goal he believes he manifested for himself at the beginning of the year. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On officially signing a contract with NWA:

January 1, 2022, I was tweeting before but I had to be more specific on it, and I tweeted on January 1, 2022, I said, ‘I, Joe Alonzo, will sign a professional wrestling contract.’ I tweeted that every single day up until October, and I was told, ‘Stop doing it.’ They said it’s a bad look. So I stopped tweeting it, and I let the manifestation do its work, and the grace of god, and on December 5 is when it happened. On December 5, I was called into an office, and right here in my hand, the manifestations come into play, and I, Joe Alonzo, am signing a professional wrestling contract.

Anthony on NWA bringing Alonzo in:

I got into NWA a year ago coming up soon, maybe last month a year ago. After three months, I pitched you, Storm Grayson, and Frank the Clown because I needed Frank at that time. So I pitched all of you to them. They turned everyone down. They just didn’t need the guys at that time. They weren’t bringing new people in, and I said, ‘You gotta give me one. We need guys that can go. You gotta give me one.’ So I fought for that for a while. I threw Frank away because then Frank started not listening, and blah blah blah, stopped pitching, and it’s fine. They said, ‘We need someone that can talk.’ I said, ‘Joe can talk over Storm.’ Storm knows this, not burying you, buddy. Sorry. So then Joe became the guy. I said, ‘Bring him in. Bring him in. Bring him in.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)