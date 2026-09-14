Joe Alonzo addressed the attention around TNA Lockdown during an interview with The Sportster. Alonzo earned a TNA contract on the same night Avery Styles debuted and Kiera Hogan returned, and he said the reaction gave him extra motivation.

“It sucks that our announcements were the same night of getting signed and his outweighed mine. I do feel a type of way about that, but that puts me in my element because I feel like I have to prove to people like, how dare you snooze on me.”

“I feel like people were talking about Kiera Hogan and Avery Styles more than they were talking about Joe Alonzo. As time goes on, they’re gonna forget about Kiera and Avery, they’re going to remember the most dope professional wrestler that this generation has ever seen.”

Alonzo also said Avery Styles will have to prove himself in TNA.

“Good for Avery, I’m glad he is getting an opportunity. Whether or not those wrestling genes he got those or not, we’re gonna find out because it’s going to be sink or swim for him.”

Source: Joe Alonzo’s The Sportster interview, via Fightful’s transcription.