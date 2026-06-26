Joe Doering, one of the most respected heavyweight wrestlers of his generation and a former AJPW Triple Crown Champion, has passed away at the age of 44 following a long battle with brain cancer.

Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling confirmed the heartbreaking news, announcing that Doering passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family. Over the final decade of his life, Doering courageously battled brain cancer on three separate occasions, earning widespread admiration throughout the wrestling industry for his resilience and determination.

“At 9:13 a.m. today, June 26, our brother Joe Doering passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family,” Maple Leaf Pro announced. “Though his time on this earth lasted only 44 years, Joe packed a thousand years’ worth of living into every one of them. Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Lindsay, his family, and leaves behind countless friends and devoted fans around the world who will forever remember his strength, courage, and spirit. Rest in peace, Joe. You will never be forgotten.”

Known for his imposing presence and old-school, Stan Hansen-inspired style, Doering built an accomplished career across the United States, Canada, and Japan. He captured the prestigious AJPW Triple Crown Championship twice while also enjoying multiple tag team title reigns in both All Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. Earlier in his career, he also spent time in WWE’s developmental system.

Doering was initially diagnosed with brain cancer in 2016 but remarkably fought his way back to the ring, continuing to compete through 2022. Unfortunately, the disease returned twice more. Throughout those battles, friends, fellow wrestlers and fans rallied behind him, raising tens of thousands of dollars through GoFundMe campaigns to help support his treatment.

Just last week, Doering’s sister-in-law, Mandy Banh, revealed that he would soon be entering hospice care. Following his passing, she shared another emotional update.

“It is with great sadness that we share Joe passed away peacefully this morning, June 26, at 9:13 a.m. He was comfortable and not in any pain,” she wrote.

“Please keep Joe’s family and friends in your thoughts during this difficult time. Thank you all for your love, support, and kindness—it has meant so much to us. We love you, Joe. You will be forever in our hearts and deeply missed.”

Doering’s passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the wrestling world, with many remembering not only his accomplishments inside the ring, but also the incredible courage he displayed throughout his years-long fight against cancer.

TNA Wrestling also surfaced via social media with kind words in memory of the late pro wrestling veteran.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Joe Doering,” TNA wrote. “A commanding in-ring performer and a wonderful person, he will never be forgotten. We offer our deepest condolences to his fans, his friends and his family.”