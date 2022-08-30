Veteran pro wrestler Joe Doering is stepping away from pro wrestling due to the return of his brain cancer.

Impact Wrestling has just announced that Doering is taking some time away from in-ring competition to take care of his health. The 40 year old fought brain cancer six years ago and at last week’s TV tapings in Dallas, he informed Impact officials that the cancer has returned.

Doering is scheduled to undergo surgery in the coming weeks.

“They told me in 2016 that I would never wrestle again, and I proved them wrong. Guess I’m going to have to do it again. I try to not get too sad or emotional about it. Staying positive really helped me the first time, and that’s what I’ll do again,” Doering noted in a press release issued to us.

After successful treatment in 2016, which included surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, Doering returned to the ring within a year. While that recovery was seen as remarkable, Doering was told by doctors that the disease could return and that he should remain vigilant.

“Please keep me in your thoughts and spirits. I hope to get back in the ring again very soon. To the Impact Wrestling locker room: you are family to me and I look forward to seeing you again very, very soon,” Doering said.

Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore added, “I know our fans and the wider wrestling community will join everyone at Impact in keeping Joe and his wife Lindsay in their thoughts and prayers. Joe loves pro wrestling and we all look forward to him returning to action when he’s ready.”

After a lengthy career in Japan and special appearances in the United States for WWE, TNA and other promotions, Doering returned to Impact in November 2020 and aligned himself with Eric Young and Deaner, as the Violent By Design stable. Doering has held the Impact World Tag Team Titles on two occasions as Violent By Design. His last match for Impact saw Violent By Design come up short against Kushida and The Motor City Machine Guns, which aired on the August 25 episode.

