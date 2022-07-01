WWE NXT Superstar Joe Gacy recently spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider and discussed how he feels like his current character is a part of who he is.

Gacy, who is currently leading the mystery disciples known as The Dyad, has been a controversial character since the NXT 2.0 relaunch happened. He was asked what is the most important part of creating the spiritual leader aspect of the character, what research he’s done to help come up with the persona, advice he’s received, and what it was like figuring out the proper recipe to get the character going.

Gacy responded:

“Well, I’ll be honest, I feel like it’s kind of just been inside of me. I don’t know if it’s so much research or you know, whatever you might call it. I just have never had this kind of platform to be able to express it. You know, other places I’ve been, it’s always been kind of like, whoever you are, you have to introduce yourself completely immediately. But being here in NXT, you know, with WWE, you get the opportunity every week to show a little bit more of yourself. And I never had a platform like that.

“So for me, this has been great to be able to do the things I’m doing and having a platform like this to do it. It was new to me and it was a little intimidating at first but having it week after week after week, being able to show a little bit more and more and more, it’s been very rewarding for me. So as far as, you know, research or anything like that or advice,I get advice here and there from coaches, producers, but a lot of this is just kind of been, you know, me getting the opportunity to express myself.”

Gacy is expected to unmask The Dyad soon. This week’s NXT 2.0 saw Gacy and The Dyad defeat The Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers) in six-man action due to tension within the group.

