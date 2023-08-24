WWE NXT’s Joe Gacy recently appeared on the latest “Out of Character” podcast, where he spoke about a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about working with Ava (The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson) as she is part of his Schism group.

“Funny story about Ava Raine. Before I even debuted on TV, me and her got together and came up kind of with this idea of like a cult type group. Originally, it was me, her, and this other guy. We were basically pitching for us to be, the original idea was almost like a House of 1000 Corpses type family group with like a culty edge, but then things didn’t I guess work out exactly, and then 2.0 started, so I think that maybe changed some of the ideas. When 2.0 happened, I feel like some of that idea maybe kind of went out the window because it was like an overhaul repackaging of the brand itself. So she kind of like, I guess the idea of her and me joining together was kind of put on the backburner. Then when it was just me, Rip, and Jagger, she actually came up to me at the PC one day and said, ‘So did you hear what’s going to happen’, and I said, ‘No.’ She was like, ‘So I’m gonna join you guys’, and I said, ‘That’s awesome’, because originally it was going to be me and her trying to do something anyway. So I’m glad it finally panned out on TV. “

H/T to WrestlingNews.co