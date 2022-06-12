WWE NXT Superstar Joe Gacy discussed the initial reaction to his NXT debut and more during a recent interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Here are the highlights:
The reaction to his NXT debut:
“It was new to me … It was something new and different, I guess you could say. I don’t believe in the last couple of years, anyone has made headlines like that.”
Not having had any interaction with Vince McMahon:
“Honestly, not to my knowledge … I don’t know what goes on so much everywhere, but potentially, I guess. But me personally, I’ve never had the opportunity.”