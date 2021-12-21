Joe Gacy is set to apologize for Harland on tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

Harland made his in-ring debut last Tuesday, dominating Guru Raaj in singles action. He then attacked Raaj after the show, and was forced backstage by several WWE officials. That led to Harland tossing WWE Producer Brian Kendrick down a set of stairs. It was later noted on commentary that Kendrick had been transported to a local hospital and was in rough shape with a possible cervical fracture.

Gacy took to Twitter on Monday night and said he feels bad about what happened to Kendrick last week, and wants to make a public apology during tonight’s show.

“I keep thinking about what happened last Tuesday with @harlandwwe and @mrbriankendrick and I do feel terrible about this situation. I can only hope I get some time tomorrow @WWENXT to make a public apology to everyone for this unfortunate event. Thank you! [slightly smiling face emoji] [victory hand emoji],” Gacy wrote.

Harland has not commented on the public apology but he did re-tweet the message from Gacy.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with related tweets:

* Joe Gacy issues public apology for Harland’s attack on Brian Kendrick

* AJ Styles appears for new feud with Grayson Waller

* Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez in a Street Fight

* Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo

* Trick Williams vs. Dexter Lumis

* The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Creed Brothers

* Von Wagner will appear

