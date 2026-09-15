Former WWE Tag Team Champion Joe Gacy says he is busier than he has been in years after leaving WWE, and he hopes that work will eventually include more appearances with his former Wyatt Sicks stablemates.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo, Gacy said returning to the independent scene has made him feel reinvigorated after his WWE run.

“I am still wrestling full on, probably more now than I ever have in years. It’s been about a month now and it doesn’t feel like it. It feels like it’s been a lot longer already because I’ve been so busy, and that’s not a complaint. I’m very grateful to be able to have a schedule that I’ve been having lately.”

Gacy said he has enjoyed returning to promotions he worked for before WWE, while also describing the response to his first match back for Pro Wrestling Revolver.

“I’ve also gone back to some of the old independent companies I used to work for like seven years ago. So, it’s really fun to get the atmosphere back on an indie show. That is like a thing I’ve kind of been missing being in WWE. Like obviously a WWE crowd is a WWE crowd and there’s nothing like it, but in the same sense there’s also really nothing like a crowd at a good independent show either. It’s a different feeling but also just as good as a feeling.”

“My first match back was for a company called Pro Wrestling Revolver and I wrestled Rich Swann. That crowd was so, like, my favorite crowd so far since I’ve been back. That crowd was just so invested and so welcoming. It was probably a feeling I can’t really explain. It almost made me want to cry, but also made me rejuvenated and it reminded me, okay, I can still do this.”

Gacy said he wants to keep working wherever he can, but he has not ruled out a future gathering involving the Wyatt Sicks.

“At this point I’m just trying to go anywhere and everywhere I can and hopefully still do some stuff with my Y6 family when I can.”

“I’m hoping. I think unfortunately everyone’s now starting to branch off and doing their own things here and there, but I’m hoping we can get the band back together. We have some stuff where me and Dexter are tagging. I think we have something where me, Dexter, and Rowan are going to be tagging. And I think there is at least one show where me, Dexter, Rowan, and Nikki are on the show together. I can’t speak for Bo. I don’t really know what the future looks like for him, but I would love to. I would hope that maybe one day we can all get back together and do something again. I think it’d be a lot of fun.”

WrestlingHeadlines previously reported on Joe Gacy’s earlier comments about Wyatt Sicks reunion plans.

Source: Denise Salcedo