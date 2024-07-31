Joe Hendry reveals some details about the WWE and TNA relationship.

Hendry appeared on The Wrestling Matt program to discuss how unprecedented his situation is, stating that he’s able to wrestle for TNA, NXT, indies, and more under his current deal. He also says that WWE allows him to train at the Performance Center full-time.

I’m in a situation where we’re having historic collaboration between TNA Wrestling and WWE. We’re in a situation where TNA Wresting have worked it out with WWE where I can appear on TNA Wrestling as a contracted talent, I can appear on NXT, and I can train at the Performance Center full-time and do indies and do signings. This is unprecedented. It’s never been done before in the business. So thank you to TNA and WWE for figuring it out.

Hendry has had an incredible presence on WWE NXT since they started working with TNA frequently. He will be in action on the August 6th Great American Bash special against Joe Gacy. You can check out Hendry’s full interview below.

