Joe Hendry is addressing the reaction to one of WWE Raw’s most talked-about segments.

The July 27 edition of WWE Raw featured Hendry and Danhausen in an over-the-top segment that included the Minihausens, dancers and boxer Ryan Garcia, who ultimately smashed a guitar over Hendry’s back before celebrating with Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and J.D. McDonagh.

Speaking on Cheap Heat (full episode below), Hendry said everyone involved was committed to delivering the best possible entertainment, even if not every idea resonates with fans.

“My thoughts were this — and I’ll just be completely upfront and honest about this. We are all extremely passionate about what we do,” Hendry said before explaining how he relocated to Orlando after signing with WWE so he could fully immerse himself in NXT, attend classes, work local shows and learn as much as possible.

He added that his mindset has always been to give fans value, recalling putting together comedy music videos on the independent scene and hoping the jokes would connect with the audience.

“You want it to land and it’s the best feeling in the world when you give the audience that moment, that laugh… We give absolutely everything that we’ve got. I give my absolute best efforts and we’re gonna try a lot of things, and some things are gonna land and some things won’t but we will always give our best efforts.”

Hendry also credited WWE fans for helping elevate his career, saying their support led to opportunities like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

“I feel the fans have put me in this position. We talked about WrestleMania; that was because of the fan reaction, and WrestleMania probably happened because of the reaction that I got at the Royal Rumble… So, I want to give them my absolute best.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hendry revealed he nearly appeared on Raw in Glasgow, Scotland, while he was still TNA World Champion in 2025, but the appearance ultimately fell through.

“I remember there was a time where it looked like I was going to be on Raw in Glasgow, Scotland… We just couldn’t get it done for that show, and I remember it feeling painful… thinking it was the worst thing ever.”

Looking back, Hendry believes missing that opportunity may have ultimately worked out in his favor.

“But then four weeks later, I was on WrestleMania. Now, would I have been on WrestleMania if I’d done that? Maybe not. Because it wouldn’t have been the same reaction.”