Joe Hendry isn’t ruling out the possibility of turning heel during his WWE career.

Hendry has been portrayed as a fan favorite for several years, including his time in TNA Wrestling, WWE NXT and on the main roster. However, the popular star recently revealed that his current character was originally created with the intention of getting a negative reaction from audiences.

During an interview with the Michael Fairman Channel, Hendry was asked whether he would consider embracing a villainous role in WWE.

“Yes. I mean, never say never. You just never know. Anything can happen in the WWE,” Hendry said. “It’s funny. I originally, this is the character that I’ve designed and the person that I’m portraying was designed to be hated and people just happened to like it, you know, so.”

Hendry has previously incorporated heel elements into his performances, particularly through his signature diss tracks targeting other wrestlers. Despite those aspects of his character, audiences have continued to embrace him as a babyface.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hendry discussed his approach to working with WWE creative and whether he has ever disagreed with ideas presented to him.

Rather than pointing to any specific creative disagreements, Hendry emphasized the importance of collaboration and making the most of whatever material he is given.

“I think in professional wrestling, your job is to give it your absolute best with the collaboration that you have, and that’s what I always try to do,” Hendry explained. “I always try to give the best I can with the tools that I have available, and that’s what pro wrestling really is because it’s a collaboration.”

Hendry continued by acknowledging the balance between developing an individual character and contributing to WWE’s overall presentation.

“You are your own brand, but ultimately you’re working together to try and entertain the audience, and that’s, you know, it’s a group of people working together to try and do that. So my goal is to try and execute for the company as best I can.”

Catch Joe Hendry in action every week on WWE’s red brand show on Monday nights, and make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.