Joe Hendry has opened up about his path to success in professional wrestling and music, as well as how he became a wrestling fan later than many others.

Music has been a major part of Hendry’s wrestling persona throughout his career, dating back to his days on the independent scene. His original songs and music videos have frequently been used to mock opponents and have since become one of the trademarks of his act.

During a new interview with Backstage With Blair, Hendry was asked whether he always expected to find the level of success he has ultimately achieved in wrestling and music.

“So the weird thing is when you’re young, you know, when I was a teenager, I was like, ‘yeah, I’m going to take over the world. I’m going to do all this,’ and then life humbles you a little bit,” Hendry said.

“Then eventually you go, okay, I’m going to have to build some serious skills here. So your confidence is kind of like this curve that starts high, goes down, but comes back up as you build the skills.”

Hendry said his approach eventually became about continually improving his abilities, something he believes ultimately helped lead him to WWE.

“That’s kind of what I’ve been doing is just trying to get better at what I do every day, and it’s led me to here in WWE.”

Hendry also revealed that, unlike many wrestlers, he did not grow up watching the business from an early age. Instead, he became hooked on wrestling during his teenage years.

“So here’s the weird thing. I actually didn’t have wrestling as a kid. I got into it when I was a teenager,” Hendry said. “I got obsessed when I was about 14 or 15 years old.”

He also didn’t begin training to become a wrestler until roughly a decade later.

“So a little bit later than most, and I didn’t start wrestling until I was about 24, about to turn 25. So it’s never too late to become a fan or to get involved.”

With Hendry recently releasing a new album and continuing to pursue opportunities in music, he was also asked which side of his entertainment career he sees taking priority moving forward.

“I’m a pro wrestler first,” Hendry said. “So there’s been a—we’re doing a lot of music. I think we got, I think I got to get in there and start throwing some people around as well.”

While Hendry said he enjoyed working on the musical project, he made it clear that getting back into the ring remains his main focus.

“So I think this has been an amazing project. I’ve loved doing it, but ultimately I am a pro wrestler first. So I think I’m excited to, to get stuck into wrestling in the ring again. But yeah, doors always open for more musical projects.”