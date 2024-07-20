The fans believe in Joe Hendry.

And Joe Hendry believes tonight is going to be a memorable night in the history of TNA Wrestling.

Ahead of the TNA Slammiversary 2024 pay-per-view this evening, the wildly popular pro wrestling star spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote the big event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

During the discussion, Hendry spoke about how he can relate to John Cena telling Cody Rhodes to “be the champion without the belt” for WWE after he initially came up short in his quest to “finish the story” by dethroning Roman Reigns to capture his first world title in the company.

“Cody Rhodes spoke about this with Ariel Helwani, and it’s a principle I genuinely believe,” Hendry told Barrasso. “Cody was talking to John Cena about his loss at WrestleMania, and Cena told him to be the champion without the belt. That really hit me. In TNA, I am the champion without the belt. Now it’s time for me to win at Slammiversary.”

Additionally, Hendry added to the buzz surrounding the surprises planned for tonight’s TNA Wrestling PPV event, with Jordynne Grace recently saying “they’re gonna be bigger than people realize.”

Hendry stated, “We’re going to see something special at Slammiversary. You’re about to witness a defining moment in professional wrestling.”

Joe Hendry will challenge for the TNA World Championship in the six-way main event at tonight’s TNA Slammiversary 2024 pay-per-view, which also includes Nic Nemeth, Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin, Frankie Kazarian and the reigning defending champion, Moose.