Joe Hendry says he has no plans to pursue an acting career right now, even with Agent of Shadows arriving this week. He sees the WWE and ReelShort project as an opportunity to develop new skills while keeping wrestling at the center of his career.

In an October 22 interview with TV Insider's Scott Fishman, Hendry discussed playing himself in the short-form series, which premieres October 23. He enjoyed working alongside Drew McIntyre and said he was particularly interested in seeing Michael Hayes return to the other side of the camera.

Asked about fans suggesting he could play Joe in Street Fighter, Hendry acknowledged seeing the posts while pointing to Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns as performers further along in their careers. He welcomed the opportunity to explore acting through WWE, but placed professional wrestling ahead of music and other ventures when describing his priorities.