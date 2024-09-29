Say his name, and he appears …even in France.

Joe Hendry is coming to BZW.

BZWrestling announced the TNA Wrestling star for their upcoming BZW: Alcatraz event on November 2, 2024.

“Next stop: November 2nd for our next ALCATRAZ show with the exceptional presence of JOE HENDRY, for the very first time in France,” read a translated version of the announcement. “Come clap, sing and dance with us for the craziest entrance in world wrestling.”

As noted, Hendry is scheduled to challenge Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship at this year’s TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 26, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.