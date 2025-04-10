“Say his name and he appears …”

Someone in “Sin City” said Joe Hendry’s name, because the TNA World Champion will be making a special media tour next week in Las Vegas, Nevada to promote the TNA Unbreakable 2025 special event scheduled for Thursday, April 17, 2025, during WWE’s WrestleMania 41 Week in the same location.

TNA Wrestling issued the following press release with all of the details on Joe Hendry’s Las Vegas media tour.