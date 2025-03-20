– “Say his name and he appears” is the catchphrase, and Joe Hendry will live up to it once again, as WWE will be saying his name in “Sin City” during WrestleMania 41 Week. It was announced today that the TNA World Champion will be making an appearance at WWE World in Las Vegas in April. Hendry made the announcement himself, leading some to question if it was real or not. Apparently it is.

– A Championship Celebration with new TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions Ash & Heather By Elegance has been announced for the March 20 post-Sacrifice 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+.

Also scheduled:

* Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards)

* Cabinet banned from Ringside: Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali

* Chavo Guerrero Jr. appears on First Class Penthouse

* Masha Slamovich to kick off the show

* Mance Warner in action

* Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth address their actions at TNA Sacrifice