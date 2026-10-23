Joe Hendry believes he has what it takes to become one of WWE’s top draws.

After emerging as one of TNA Wrestling’s biggest stars in 2024 and 2025, Hendry signed with WWE and went on to capture the NXT Championship. He has since become a regular presence on Monday Night Raw after joining the brand earlier this year.

During a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Hendry discussed his long-term aspirations in WWE and why he believes his track record proves he can be a major asset to the company.

“I’m just always looking to get better at what I do. I know in my heart that I can be a top draw for WWE. I know people have things to say about that, but the truth is I know that I can be a top guy, I know that I can be an asset to the professional wrestling business because I have the metrics to prove it. And those are facts, you know? I had the most viewed clip in all of wrestling in 2024. I wrestled Randy Orton at WrestleMania, which did insane numbers on social media. My WrestleMania shirt was a bestseller. I won the NXT Championship.”

Hendry continued by pointing to comments from WWE President Nick Khan regarding the company’s expectations for talent, particularly those capable of making an immediate impact.

“I have the metrics to prove that I can draw in the professional wrestling business, and my goal is to be somebody who can deliver for the company. I saw in an interview that [WWE President] Nick Khan was asked what WWE is looking for from talent. It is someone that can move the needle for the company immediately or in the near future. I believe that I’m somebody who can do that. I’ve had metrics in the past to prove that I think I can be a top guy for WWE. So I’m looking to acquire the skills to do that as quickly as I can.”

Meanwhile, Hendry has recently been involved in a storyline with JD McDonagh on Raw, repeatedly mocking the Judgment Day member with a Funko Pop figure.