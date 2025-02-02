“Say his name, and he appears …”

Someone said the name of the reigning TNA World Champion on Saturday night, because Joe Hendry appeared as an entrant in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

After nearly blowing the roof off of the sold out Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, Hendry competed in the match until he was ultimately eliminated by Roman Reigns.

Following the show, Hendry spoke in a digital exclusive interview where he predicted he has not seen the last of Reigns.

“It’s unusual for Joe Hendry to be at a loss for words, but say his name, and he appeared here in Indianapolis at the biggest Royal Rumble of all time,” Hendry said. “Roman Reigns, congrats. You threw Joe Hendry over the top, and I’m willing to bet this isn’t the last time that you and I cross paths.”

Hendry then made the bold move of calling out Cena to be part of “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour.

“But before I go, I do want to share a little bit of knowledge that was bestowed on me by one John Cena,” he said. “He gave me four words, and it was, ‘Fortune favors the bold.’ So here I am, boldly saying John Cena’s name.”

