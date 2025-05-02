As noted, the first 20 minutes of TNA iMPACT Live on May 1 did not air on TNA+ due to a technical issue.

For those who didn’t see the opening segment for the 5/1 live episode, which aired at a special late night start-time of 10/9c from Irvine CA., it featured TNA World Champion Joe Hendry coming to the ring and addressing what happened earlier this week on WWE NXT.

He would go on to call out Trick Williams, and while the WWE NXT Superstar did not come out, but did appear live on the big screen and told Hendry that by the end of the night, he could very well get hurt.

Watch video highlights of the opening segment from the 5/1 TNA iMPACT featuring Joe Hendry and Trick Williams via the videos embedded below.