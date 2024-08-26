Get ready for another Joe Hendry Concert.

Heading into the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 go-home episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network on Tuesday, August 26, 2024, the company has announced a new segment for the show.

“Ahead of his title match against “All Ego” Ethan Page at WWE NXT No Mercy, Joe Hendry will hold another concert TOMORROW on WWE NXT at 8/7c on USA Network,” read the announcement.

Also scheduled for the August 27 episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, FL:

* Izzi Dame vs. Karmen Petrovic

* No Quarter Catch Crew vs. The Family

* Fatal Influence vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

Make sure to join us here on Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.