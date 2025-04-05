“Say his name and he appears …”

Even at a tryout camp for WWE.

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry reflected on a tryout he received with WWE during his very first year in the pro wrestling business during an appearance at a recent Horror Rock ‘N’ Wrestle Fest.

“The very first time I worked for WWE was actually my first year in wrestling,” Hendry recalled. “It was 2013.”

Hendry continued, “Robbie Brookside, who is a coach at NXT, he was at the school I was training at at the time for a brief period, and I just went up to him and says, ‘can I get a tryout?’ and he got me a tryout. Simple as that, you don’t ask, you don’t get.”

